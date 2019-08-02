Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $815,000; 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Lendingtree New (TREE) Holding by $2.41 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $317.76. About 100,587 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.29. About 1.18 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 50.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What To Buy – Assuming We Get The Selloff This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Llc holds 3.01% or 4,733 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,351 shares. 31 are held by Tci Wealth. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 5,053 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 14,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Punch & Management holds 0.5% or 16,510 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 400,770 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Rbf Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,000 shares. Portolan Capital reported 0.04% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). New York-based Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Diker Ltd accumulated 2,105 shares. 2,425 were accumulated by Polen Cap Management Ltd. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 400 shares.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.65M for 50.65 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Spectrum Management Gp Inc owns 295 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.05% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Regions holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 21,800 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 602,418 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 495,606 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,750 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,857 shares stake. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 388 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp stated it has 30,425 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 66,977 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).