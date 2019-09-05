Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Cut Position by $10.72 Million; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Upped Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 87.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 65,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 9,220 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.18. About 1.68 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 250,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $77.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (NYSE:LUV) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Incorporated holds 92,727 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 2,248 shares stake. Tortoise Inv Management Lc holds 0% or 24 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 5,072 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Korea Corporation has 366,570 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). First Personal Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Aviva Pcl invested in 36,091 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 8,475 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0.33% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Agf has 0.07% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.18% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).