Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Decreased Stake by $10.72 Million; Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake Has Upped by Griffin Asset Management Inc

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 231,660 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 87.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 65,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 9,220 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 658,565 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Rev $928.8M; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $118.93M for 51.87 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

