Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Lifted Position; Cqs Cayman LP Increases Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (Call) (MLNX)

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (MLNX) by 323.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 57,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, up from 17,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,351 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.51M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues

