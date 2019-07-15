Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Lifted Its Position

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.56 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 3.09 million shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens Financial +4.7% as Q4 beats, boosts ROTCE goal – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Citizens Financial Group to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $272.20 million activity.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Ralph Lauren’s Growth Plans Offset Near-Term Headwinds? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skechers (SKX) Up 30% in 6 Months: Momentum Likely to Stay – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon Restaurant? Yup. Hereâ€™s What to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 53.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).