Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding by $14.91 Million; Hexavest Has Lifted Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $13.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 82,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 722,298 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.17 million, down from 805,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.72. About 1.16 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 127,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.50 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 4,863 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 11,542 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1,174 shares. 11,256 are owned by Ajo Limited Partnership. Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 6,342 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 1,310 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc holds 6,280 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.06% or 40,414 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 24,370 shares. Bogle Investment Lp De holds 1.21% or 85,900 shares. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 0.04% or 4,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,431 shares in its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Ltd reported 0.08% stake.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 309,097 shares to 11.26 million shares, valued at $389.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 2.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodside Petroleum Tive by 25,254 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indusckr (NYSE:LYB) by 6,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,044 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Mt (NYSE:CVS).

