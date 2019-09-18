Lululemon Athletica Incorporat (LULU) Market Valuation Rose While Advisory Research Has Decreased Its Stake; As Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Stake

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Incorporat (LULU) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 2,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 1,411 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $254,000, down from 3,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Incorporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $194.43. About 516,888 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 45,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The hedge fund held 206,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.12M, up from 160,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 109,325 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M

