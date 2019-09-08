Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

This is a contrast between Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Textile – Apparel Clothing and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. 172 7.24 N/A 3.86 49.45 Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.91 N/A 0.04 64.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc. Xcel Brands Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lululemon Athletica Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Xcel Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 24% Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Xcel Brands Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Xcel Brands Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Lululemon Athletica Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xcel Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 6 11 2.65 Xcel Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a -1.87% downside potential and an average target price of $199.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Xcel Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 17.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Xcel Brands Inc. has 24.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13% Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89%

For the past year Lululemon Athletica Inc. was less bullish than Xcel Brands Inc.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Xcel Brands Inc.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.