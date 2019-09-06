Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Reaches $203.95 52-Week High; First Long Island Investors Upped 3M Co Com (MMM) Stake

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) hit a new 52-week high and has $216.19 target or 6.00% above today’s $203.95 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.04 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $216.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.56B more. The stock increased 8.25% or $15.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.95. About 5.67 million shares traded or 191.56% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS

First Long Island Investors Llc increased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc acquired 1,797 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 40,469 shares with $8.41 million value, up from 38,672 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $91.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $163.77. About 357,412 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Mngmt invested in 5,040 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 33,654 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc accumulated 3,621 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Oakworth invested 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 0.29% or 1,574 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Co holds 0.42% or 1.64 million shares. 3,324 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Schmidt P J Inv Management owns 5,242 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,411 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 26,028 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Co holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,717 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 1,460 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 12,681 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 8.77% above currents $163.77 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg holds 430,610 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 165 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1,470 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 330,955 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0% or 46,969 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 62,663 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.04% or 102,510 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 20,365 were reported by Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Lp. Advisory Services Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,324 shares. Shell Asset owns 6,229 shares. Tobam reported 36,455 shares stake. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 18.49 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Bridgeway Management has 0.11% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 54,800 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company has market cap of $26.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. It has a 50.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $191’s average target is -6.35% below currents $203.95 stock price. Lululemon Athletica Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. M Partners maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Tuesday, September 3. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $21700 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by FBR Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20900 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13.

