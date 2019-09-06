Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Reaches $201.60 High on Sep, 6; REDEFINE PROPERTIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (RDPEF) SI Decreased By 93.94%

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $217.73 target or 8.00% above today’s $201.60 share price. This indicates more upside for the $25.74B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $217.73 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.06B more. The stock increased 7.00% or $13.19 during the last trading session, reaching $201.6. About 3.82M shares traded or 96.45% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $191’s average target is -5.26% below currents $201.6 stock price. Lululemon Athletica Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 19 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $150 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability invested in 231,914 shares. Synovus owns 1,257 shares. 233,388 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 47,092 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis accumulated 43,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity reported 63,740 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House reported 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 13,321 shares. M Holdg owns 3,911 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 3 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 100 shares. Ellington Grp Llc accumulated 1.08% or 36,300 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs holds 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 186 shares. Amer International Group Inc holds 0.01% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 9,607 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 1,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

