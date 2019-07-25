Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 88.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.58% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 33.30% 24.30% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. N/A 164 46.97 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.22 3.40 2.60

With consensus target price of $187.2, Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a potential downside of -2.07%. The peers have a potential upside of 94.57%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Lululemon Athletica Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lululemon Athletica Inc. -1.31% 0.51% 11.34% 25.68% 75.12% 42.16% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year Lululemon Athletica Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lululemon Athletica Inc. are 2.9 and 2. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s peers have 2.63 and 1.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.84% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.