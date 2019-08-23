Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00 Dine Brands Global Inc. 90 1.49 N/A 5.17 15.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Luckin Coffee Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Luckin Coffee Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dine Brands Global Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Luckin Coffee Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dine Brands Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Luckin Coffee Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.05% for Luckin Coffee Inc. with average target price of $25. Dine Brands Global Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $120 average target price and a 57.98% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dine Brands Global Inc. appears more favorable than Luckin Coffee Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luckin Coffee Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19% Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9%

For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. has weaker performance than Dine Brands Global Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Dine Brands Global Inc. beats Luckin Coffee Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.