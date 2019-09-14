Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Reaches $22.00 After 9.00% Up Move; Educational Development Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 3.40 million shares traded. Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has 0.00% since September 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $5.11 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $23.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LK worth $459.81 million more.

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 8 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in Educational Development Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 1.62 million shares, down from 1.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Educational Development Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 21,188 shares traded or 58.25% up from the average. Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has declined 32.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.32% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC); 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation for 37,700 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Llc owns 49,461 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Co has 0.02% invested in the company for 92,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 310,317 shares.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $50.69 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 7.91 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

