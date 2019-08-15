Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Reaches $21.35 After 8.00% Up Move; Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 68 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 46 trimmed and sold holdings in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 18.15 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heartland Financial USA Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 24.

The stock of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 1.50M shares traded. Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Luckin Coffee Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Luckin Coffee Inc ADR has $3200 highest and $2100 lowest target. $25’s average target is 17.10% above currents $21.35 stock price. Luckin Coffee Inc ADR had 3 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co holds 11.37% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for 1.65 million shares. Accredited Investors Inc. owns 129,035 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, At Bancorp has 0.83% invested in the company for 129,857 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 94,099 shares.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 11,720 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) has declined 17.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c