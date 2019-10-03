Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Reaches $18.98 After 6.00% Up Move; Natixis Lowered Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake

Natixis decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 74.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Natixis sold 306,971 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Natixis holds 105,841 shares with $14.43M value, down from 412,812 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $66.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 1.42M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO

The stock of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.25% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 1.67 million shares traded. Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.47B company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $20.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LK worth $267.96M more.

Natixis increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 215,305 shares to 286,491 valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 11,650 shares and now owns 31,939 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $128.29’s average target is 7.83% above currents $118.97 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Frontier Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 2,905 shares. Marco Investment Management Limited Com holds 63,095 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel reported 11,820 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd has invested 1.98% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sandler Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,468 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 1.6% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 22,248 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 8,593 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Addison invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,138 shares.

