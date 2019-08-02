Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) EPS Estimated At $-0.44; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding

Analysts expect Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) to report $-0.44 EPS on August, 14 before the open. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 2.14 million shares traded. Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 5,505 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 81,819 shares with $6.23 million value, down from 87,324 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 668,870 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Financial Bank accumulated 78,087 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Co owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 42.70 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca has 237,996 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Intl Sarl reported 66,900 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs holds 383,635 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 33,353 shares. 32,576 are owned by Foothills Asset Limited. Tcw Gp reported 1.94 million shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cohen Lawrence B reported 22,616 shares stake. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 672,549 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 1.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 106,477 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange boosts operating expense guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange’s Financial Results Continued Their Upward Climb in Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 5. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9900 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 36,443 shares to 657,804 valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP) stake by 13,312 shares and now owns 13,512 shares. Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Luckin Coffee Inc ADR (NASDAQ:LK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Luckin Coffee Inc ADR had 3 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luckin Coffee: A Bet On Dynamic Pricing In New Retail – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Luckin Coffee’s Latest Moves Are Desperate and Expensive – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ACB, BYND, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Beyond Meat, and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.