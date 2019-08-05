Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Luckin Coffee Inc. has 47.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Luckin Coffee Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Luckin Coffee Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Luckin Coffee Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Luckin Coffee Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 19.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luckin Coffee Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luckin Coffee Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s rivals have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luckin Coffee Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luckin Coffee Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Luckin Coffee Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Luckin Coffee Inc.’s peers beat Luckin Coffee Inc.