Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Comparing side by side

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee Inc. 21 0.00 29.88M -2.25 0.00 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 8 -3.69 26.69M -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Luckin Coffee Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee Inc. 144,417,593.04% 0% 0% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 334,461,152.88% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Luckin Coffee Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Luckin Coffee Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Luckin Coffee Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25.67 is Luckin Coffee Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.03%. On the other hand, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s potential upside is 6.52% and its average price target is $8.5. Based on the data given earlier, Luckin Coffee Inc. is looking more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares and 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19% Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33%

For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. has stronger performance than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Luckin Coffee Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.