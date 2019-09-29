Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) Comparing side by side

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|21
|0.00
|29.88M
|-2.25
|0.00
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|8
|-3.69
|26.69M
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Luckin Coffee Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|144,417,593.04%
|0%
|0%
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|334,461,152.88%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Luckin Coffee Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Luckin Coffee Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Luckin Coffee Inc. and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$25.67 is Luckin Coffee Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 35.03%. On the other hand, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s potential upside is 6.52% and its average price target is $8.5. Based on the data given earlier, Luckin Coffee Inc. is looking more favorable than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares and 91.1% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|5.06%
|26.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|19.19%
|Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
|0.25%
|0%
|16.54%
|0.38%
|-15.54%
|11.33%
For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. has stronger performance than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.
Summary
Luckin Coffee Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
