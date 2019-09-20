Lucas Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Cass Information Sys (CASS) Stake Maintained by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 111,040 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 101,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $811.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 32,677 shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 23/03/2018 – Cass Information Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 14/05/2018 – CASS EXPECTS CHINA GDP TO GROW ABOUT 6.7% IN 2018: SEC. NEWS; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 20.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 217,505 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $49.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 14,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,907 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

