Lucas Capital Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $429,263; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 401,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.40M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.84M, up from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 6.48 million shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 302,800 shares to 990,932 shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54.73M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Stifel Fin Corp owns 0% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 17,361 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 27,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Invesco Ltd owns 11.30 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gabelli & Inv Advisers stated it has 0.56% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 25,139 shares stake. Allstate holds 24,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company owns 894,100 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com reported 0.35% in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 5,396 were accumulated by Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp owns 175,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Finance Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.56 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 59,549 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 53,300 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.