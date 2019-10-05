Lucas Capital Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $429,263; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Valuation Declined, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut by $28.10 Million Its Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 530,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 759,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.93 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 812,377 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 16,710 shares to 762,983 shares, valued at $26.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 9,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48M and $84.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.