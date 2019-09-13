Lucas Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Valuation Rose; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $520,289

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 2,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 28,768 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 30,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $219.01. About 14.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 2,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 12,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $208.51. About 378,846 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Invest Management Lc invested in 66,132 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Halsey Assocs Ct has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 130,872 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Piedmont Advsrs has 565,136 shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Garde Cap accumulated 24,179 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,690 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 4% or 185,238 shares. Personal Advsrs reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 2.12% or 47,443 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Ltd Llc holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,509 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,163 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 4.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,024 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa stated it has 26,518 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 75,521 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Lucas Capital Management, which manages about $757.48 million and $84.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,425 shares to 18,763 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

