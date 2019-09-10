Lubys (LUB) Shareholder Bandera Partners Trimmed Position by $575,933; Gray Television (GTN) Shares Declined While Ingalls & Snyder Trimmed by $300,405 Its Position

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 85,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 100,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 594,263 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc analyzed 575,933 shares as the company's stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $45.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 120,489 shares traded or 192.52% up from the average. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $26,568 worth of stock. ROBINSON HARRIETT J also bought $111,525 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.58M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 417,717 shares to 430,617 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

