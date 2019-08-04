Luby’s Inc. (LUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.27 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.75 N/A 0.44 10.43

Demonstrates Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Luby’s Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Luby’s Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Famous Dave’s of America Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Luby’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 98.68% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. shares and 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Luby’s Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Luby’s Inc. was more bearish than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.