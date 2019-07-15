Luby’s Inc. (LUB) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Contrasting side by side

Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.56 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.81 N/A 0.56 7.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -8.5% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

Luby’s Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Luby’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Luby’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s potential upside is 82.19% and its average target price is $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.7% of Luby’s Inc. shares and 77.9% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares. About 17.7% of Luby’s Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -5.56% -7.5% -9.36% 4.69% -48.06% 12.54% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. -13.51% -25.39% -14.63% -9.94% -46.42% -7.19%

For the past year Luby’s Inc. has 12.54% stronger performance while Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.