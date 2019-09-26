Lubar & Company Has Decreased Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $4.19 Million; Stock Declined; Continental Bldg Prods (CBPX) Holder Gratia Capital Has Increased Position

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 1.56M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (CBPX) by 237.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 68,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 29,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Continental Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 128,733 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 21.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $39.00M for 26.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CBPX shares while 54 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 33.02 million shares or 4.54% less from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 99,281 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1.01 million shares. Canandaigua Bank, New York-based fund reported 8,040 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 147,745 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0% or 51,295 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 1,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 7,767 shares or 0% of the stock. Guyasuta Advsrs holds 0.1% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 4,846 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.01% or 13,394 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 104,781 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com holds 23,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,551 shares stake.