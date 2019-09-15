Lubar & Company Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Cut as Shares Declined; Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $314,400

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.41 million shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 1,943 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 328,599 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98M for 26.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 12,084 shares to 491,920 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 23,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,079 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs (MLPI).

