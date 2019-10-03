Lubar & Company Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Decreased by $4.19 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.98 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 62,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 9.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 2.20M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $39.00 million for 24.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 16,637 shares to 52,554 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

