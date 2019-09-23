Lubar & Company Has Cut Its Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) as Valuation Declined; As Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Cut Position by $417,078

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 212,595 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.42M, down from 219,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 208,939 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 650,323 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget Buckeye Partners: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Insights: Q3 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.