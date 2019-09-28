Lubar & Company Has Trimmed Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 269,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 261,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 3.74M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL LNG – ENTERS 20-YR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS POWER SECTOR NEEDS TO FURTHER REDUCE EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE, ESPECIALLY IN ASIA; 10/04/2018 – BP: BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE IS BACK DOWN TO $50/BBL; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 26/04/2018 – Lund takes helm as BP returns to calmer waters; 26/03/2018 – Egypt economy stabliises under Sisi but prices remain to be tamed; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q REV. $890M, EST. $892.5M; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.82 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98M for 26.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

