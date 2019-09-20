Lubar & Company Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Decreased by $4.19 Million; Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $960,000

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 52,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 57,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $192.01. About 6.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 26/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Facebook is now officially under a federal investigation. This story will be updated; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 81,921 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.39M for 26.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

