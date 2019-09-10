LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019; Prestige Brands International (PBH) Sentiment Is 1.11

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:LTC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties Inc’s current price of $50.35 translates into 0.38% yield. LTC Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 166,201 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Prestige Brands International LLC (PBH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 99 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 89 cut down and sold holdings in Prestige Brands International LLC. The funds in our database reported: 62.91 million shares, down from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Prestige Brands International LLC in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 65 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 61,264 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 9,983 shares. Contravisory Management Inc reported 3,416 shares stake. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 28,377 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 777 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 4,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 1,136 shares. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory has invested 0.02% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Pitcairn invested in 0.03% or 5,339 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 42,421 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). American Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 29,775 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shareholders Booked A 23% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LTC Properties Looks Overvalued With Negative Sector Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: A Review Of The Markopolos Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Pays A 0.4% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Release Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Brands (PBH) Presents At 2019 ICR Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, makes, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for 198,850 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 151,300 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 333,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,804 shares.

The stock increased 1.84% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 320,340 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS