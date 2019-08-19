LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019; Buckeye Partners LP Has 1.24 Sentiment

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 83 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 67 sold and reduced their stakes in Buckeye Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 104.06 million shares, up from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Buckeye Partners LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 48 Increased: 53 New Position: 30.

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:LTC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties Inc’s current price of $49.05 translates into 0.39% yield. LTC Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 131,493 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 4.87% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. for 5.94 million shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 7.98 million shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 3.49% invested in the company for 14.49 million shares. The Texas-based Trust Asset Management Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C., a Kansas-based fund reported 11.04 million shares.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckeye Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trafigura and Buckeye Receive First Deliveries of Crude Oil From New Permian Pipeline Construction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 2.74M shares traded or 50.99% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.