LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019; Barclays Plc Upped Netflix (Put) (NFLX) Stake By $26.52 Million

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:LTC) shareholders before Sep 19, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties Inc’s current price of $48.67 translates into 0.39% yield. LTC Properties Inc’s dividend has Sep 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 128,636 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M

Barclays Plc increased Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX) stake by 11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc acquired 74,500 shares as Netflix Inc (Put) (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Barclays Plc holds 751,900 shares with $268.10M value, up from 677,400 last quarter. Netflix Inc (Put) now has $129.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Barclays Plc decreased Domo Inc stake by 13,726 shares to 8,073 valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oasis Pete Inc New (Call) (NYSE:OAS) stake by 100,300 shares and now owns 26,700 shares. Dropbox Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by SMITH BRADFORD L on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,114 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 215,116 are owned by Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab. 15,097 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp. 9,379 are held by Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Llc. 860 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation. Finemark Comml Bank & owns 1,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company accumulated 855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Freestone Llc invested in 0.04% or 1,722 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Contour Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 237,765 shares or 6.07% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.3% or 92,476 shares. Ima Wealth holds 19 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 41.38% above currents $295.76 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $463 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $382 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). State Street Corp accumulated 2.22M shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Qs Lc holds 33,929 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 69,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,295 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Financial owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 38,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,300 were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 5,339 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 52,128 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,504 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,021 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,164 shares.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.