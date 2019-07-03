LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Jul 31, 2019; M&T Bank Lowered Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:LTC) shareholders before Jul 22, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties Inc’s current price of $46.06 translates into 0.41% yield. LTC Properties Inc’s dividend has Jul 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 185,027 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 16.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M

M&T Bank Corp decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 40.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M&T Bank Corp sold 8,132 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 7.57%. The M&T Bank Corp holds 11,791 shares with $885,000 value, down from 19,923 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 716,309 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.66 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24.

M&T Bank Corp increased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 1.33 million shares to 1.33 million valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 11,303 shares and now owns 735,286 shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 62,007 are owned by Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs. Van Eck Associate Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 118 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 59,312 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 163,974 shares. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 110,820 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 2,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 560 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Sit reported 43,225 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Halsey Associate Ct holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 51,733 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 40 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush’s Checks With Dunkin Franchisees Points To Bullish Outlook – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Delivery Transform Dunkin’ Brands’ Business? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s Pickup: Microgrids To Play Key Role In EV Scalability; 3PL Winnowing To Come Not From Digital Disruption – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

More notable recent LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LTC Provides Update on Thrive Portfolio – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Merchants Corporation (FRME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Goodwin Daniel L, Illinois-based fund reported 6,108 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 14,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 15,487 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 229,018 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,406 were reported by Cwm Lc. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 111,847 shares. Qs Investors Ltd owns 33,929 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Yorktown Com has 0.2% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 323,517 shares. Nordea Inv Ab owns 106,059 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 27,233 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 86,839 shares.