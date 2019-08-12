LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019; MEGOLA (MGON) Shorts Raised By 6550%

MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON) had an increase of 6550% in short interest. MGON’s SI was 66,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6550% from 1,000 shares previously. With 272,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MEGOLA INC (OTCMKTS:MGON)’s short sellers to cover MGON’s short positions. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.004. About 617,917 shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Megola, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGON) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:LTC) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties Inc's current price of $47.46 translates into 0.40% yield. LTC Properties Inc's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 213,722 shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500.

Megola, Inc., through its subsidiary, MedCan Marijuana, Inc., provides technologies in air and water filtration to the medical marijuana industry. The company has market cap of $3,515.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.89 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.