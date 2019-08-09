LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019; CIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT AG ZUG ORDINARY (CFRHF) Shorts Increased By 0.61%

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:LTC) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. LTC Properties Inc’s current price of $47.05 translates into 0.40% yield. LTC Properties Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 141,234 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

