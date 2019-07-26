LTC Properties (LTC) to pay $0.19 on Aug 30, 2019; ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS) Has 1.02 Sentiment

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 59 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 58 sold and trimmed holdings in ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS. The active investment managers in our database reported: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 15.82% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 425,209 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 167,766 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. WMS’s profit will be $31.78M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5,400.00% EPS growth.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It has a 27.47 P/E ratio. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.