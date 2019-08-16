Ltc Properties (LTC) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position by $936,000; Mak Capital One Has Decreased Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 245,629 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Ltc Properties (LTC) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 61,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Ltc Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 128,636 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 7,300 shares to 54,615 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.13% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Indexiq Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,061 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 245 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.02% or 25,003 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Fund Management stated it has 8,300 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 48,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Tower Ltd (Trc) owns 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser accumulated 0.29% or 12,796 shares. 4,021 are owned by Eii Capital Mngmt. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 16,650 shares.

More notable recent LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LTC Properties: A Monthly-Paying REIT You Can Afford – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Pays A 0.4% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LTC Operator Files for Bankruptcy – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LTC Properties: A Monthly-Paying SWAN Yielding 5.5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 187,891 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 2.45M shares. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 416,573 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Susquehanna Group Llp reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 16,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 1,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 21,300 shares. 51,746 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Robotti Robert holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 222,940 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 40,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 560,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.04% or 243,600 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 2,000 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) was sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.