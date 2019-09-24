LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR). The two are both REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 11.44 N/A 3.89 11.84 Ventas Inc. 67 7.28 N/A 1.06 63.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ventas Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LTC Properties Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LTC Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ventas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LTC Properties Inc. and Ventas Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% Ventas Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.44 beta indicates that LTC Properties Inc. is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ventas Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for LTC Properties Inc. and Ventas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ventas Inc. 0 8 0 2.00

LTC Properties Inc. has a -2.49% downside potential and an average price target of $49. Ventas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.39 consensus price target and a -4.46% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that LTC Properties Inc. seems more appealing than Ventas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LTC Properties Inc. and Ventas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.3% and 89.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of LTC Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ventas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% Ventas Inc. -0.87% -0.91% 10.09% 5.34% 21.42% 14.85%

For the past year LTC Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ventas Inc.

Summary

LTC Properties Inc. beats Ventas Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.