LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Healthcare Facilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 11.41 N/A 3.89 11.84 Welltower Inc. 82 7.18 N/A 0.94 88.80

Table 1 demonstrates LTC Properties Inc. and Welltower Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Welltower Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to LTC Properties Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LTC Properties Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Welltower Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% Welltower Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.44 shows that LTC Properties Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Welltower Inc.’s 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.29 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given LTC Properties Inc. and Welltower Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Welltower Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

LTC Properties Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.23% and an $49 consensus target price. Competitively Welltower Inc. has a consensus target price of $86.25, with potential downside of -2.87%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, LTC Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Welltower Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of LTC Properties Inc. shares and 89.9% of Welltower Inc. shares. LTC Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, 0.2% are Welltower Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% Welltower Inc. 0.04% 1.69% 11.02% 8.51% 34.72% 19.75%

For the past year LTC Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Welltower Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.