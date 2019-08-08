LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Contrasting side by side

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 11.72 N/A 3.89 11.84 National Health Investors Inc. 79 11.68 N/A 3.57 22.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LTC Properties Inc. and National Health Investors Inc. National Health Investors Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than LTC Properties Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. LTC Properties Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LTC Properties Inc. and National Health Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% National Health Investors Inc. 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

LTC Properties Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Competitively, National Health Investors Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LTC Properties Inc. and National Health Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Health Investors Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, National Health Investors Inc.’s consensus price target is $79.5, while its potential downside is -1.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.3% of LTC Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of National Health Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.7% of LTC Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of National Health Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% National Health Investors Inc. -0.26% 2.76% 5.14% -2.95% 8% 5.08%

For the past year LTC Properties Inc. was more bullish than National Health Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors LTC Properties Inc. beats National Health Investors Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.