LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LTC Properties Inc. has 80.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LTC Properties Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LTC Properties Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.20% 10.20% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares LTC Properties Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. N/A 46 11.84 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

LTC Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LTC Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.46

LTC Properties Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $49, suggesting a potential downside of -3.07%. The rivals have a potential upside of -17.14%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that LTC Properties Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LTC Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year LTC Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that LTC Properties Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LTC Properties Inc.’s rivals are 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Dividends

LTC Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LTC Properties Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors LTC Properties Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.