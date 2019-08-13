LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA). The two are both REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 10.98 N/A 3.89 11.84 Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 6.98 N/A 0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see LTC Properties Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Global Medical REIT Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LTC Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of LTC Properties Inc. shares and 0% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of LTC Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

LTC Properties Inc. beats Global Medical REIT Inc. on 9 of the 8 factors.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.