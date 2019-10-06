Ltc Pptys (LTC) Share Price Rose While Morgan Stanley Raised by $13.59 Million Its Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gradient Investments Has Cut by $8.21 Million Its Stake

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131,000, down from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) by 155.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 302,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 495,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.64 million, up from 193,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ltc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 158,383 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 22/05/2018 – LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 11/05/2018 – Kabarec Financial Advisors Buys 2% Position in LTC Properties

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

