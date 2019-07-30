Lsv Asset Management Upped Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $1.57 Million; Myriad Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Nike (NKE)

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,200 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.35M, up from 421,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 267,171 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.78 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 136,400 shares to 11.08 million shares, valued at $201.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

