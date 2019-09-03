Lsv Asset Management Upped Csg Systems International (CSGS) Stake By $642,600; Shorts at SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SOMMF) Raised By 6.25%

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOMMF) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. SOMMF’s SI was 3.64M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 3.43M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 18222 days are for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOMMF)’s short sellers to cover SOMMF’s short positions. It closed at $4.412 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management increased Csg Systems International Inc. (CSGS) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 15,300 shares as Csg Systems International Inc. (CSGS)’s stock rose 14.78%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 1.55 million shares with $65.57 million value, up from 1.53 million last quarter. Csg Systems International Inc. now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 193,542 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 06/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 5 REFINANCED EXISTING TERM BANK DEBT, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH NEW DEBT ARRANGEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.06% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Hightower Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,440 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 4,303 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 15,997 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 75,759 shares. Piedmont Investment owns 8,333 shares. 83,618 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Indexiq Advsr Lc accumulated 37,567 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Everence Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 16,050 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 275,421 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,321 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fin invested in 1,270 shares.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited operates in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, and pharmaceuticals sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy-efficient products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; automotive diesel particulate filters to control exhaust emissions; synthetic rubber for fuel efficient tires; and engineering plastics and materials for lithium-ion secondary batteries that are used in electronic components and next-generation vehicles.