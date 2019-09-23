Lsv Asset Management Trimmed United Airlines (UAL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased by $589,680

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in United Airlines Inc (UAL) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 34,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 4.71M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412.78 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in United Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 1.88 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 06/04/2018 – United Airlines to Hold Live Webcast of First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q TOTAL CAPACITY 3.5%-4%, SAW 3.5%-4.5%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.70 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 2.36M shares. Prudential Fin Inc holds 529,847 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 36,547 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 279,033 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,675 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,875 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Management holds 0.29% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 47,003 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.2% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 915,622 shares. 7.60 million are held by Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 13,099 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 25,000 shares. Lodge Hill has invested 2.94% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 7,495 are held by Weik Capital Mngmt. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,200 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 426,529 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $396.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 41,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.