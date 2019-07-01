Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Macy’s (M) Stake By $964,800; Gdl Fund Thehares of Beneficial Interest (GDL) Shorts Down By 45.45%

Lsv Asset Management decreased Macy’s Inc. (M) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management sold 40,200 shares as Macy’s Inc. (M)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 4.34 million shares with $104.37M value, down from 4.38M last quarter. Macy’s Inc. now has $6.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 6.75M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE

Gdl Fund Thehares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:GDL) had a decrease of 45.45% in short interest. GDL’s SI was 2,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 45.45% from 4,400 shares previously. With 25,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Gdl Fund Thehares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:GDL)’s short sellers to cover GDL’s short positions. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. It is down 0.32% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold The GDL Fund shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.32 million shares or 13.57% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zazove Assoc Llc reported 153,142 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Lc invested 0.25% in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL). Park Avenue Secs Lc owns 26,920 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 79,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability reported 13,600 shares stake. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp invested 0% in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL). Pnc Fincl Service has 0% invested in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL). 362,987 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 337,653 shares. Raymond James Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 10,563 shares. 700 are held by First Hawaiian Bank. Retail Bank Of America De owns 235,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated invested in 4,263 shares. 16,589 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Css Limited Liability Il has 100,975 shares.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $151.51 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

More notable recent The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The GDL Fund – Our U.S. Closed-End Arbitrage Fund in the Gabelli Family Names Willis Brucker and Gian Maria Magrini as Portfolio Managers – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The GDL Fund Declares Second Quarter Distribution of $0.10 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Easy Way To Arbitrage Profits: The GDL Fund – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The GDL Fund Announces Evaluation of Potential Strategic Alternatives – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The GDL Fund: This 4.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Macy’s had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $27 target. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. UBS maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of M in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell”.

Lsv Asset Management increased Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) stake by 94,694 shares to 586,478 valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) stake by 21,300 shares and now owns 310,186 shares. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Macy’s Stock Was Moving Higher Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.06 million for 11.58 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.