Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $8.93 Million as Shares Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $1.89 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 144,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.51M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840.75M, down from 13.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 4.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 20,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $158.41. About 3.82 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,759 shares to 69,171 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,438 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 28,514 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) by 57,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).